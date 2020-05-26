The Brown County Sheriffs office is asking the public's assistance in locating an individual wanted for questioning in the alleged theft of a white 2000 Honda Civic from 211 West Front St, in Fairview over the weekend.
The vehicle has expired plate 161DMQ. Robert Jason Hobbs, 44, of Fairview is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft.
Please notify the Brown County Sheriff's office at 742-7125 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Hobbs.
