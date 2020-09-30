Local authorities are warning of a suspicious person impersonating a health official and approaching residents at their home.
Hiawatha Police Chief did confirm that two separate incidents occurred Tuesday in Hiawatha.
On Tuesday, the Multi County Health Department posted a public safety notice alerting local residents that a person was coming to the door of a person's home and requesting they accompany him to get tested as they had been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person.
Kristina Romine with the Brown County Health Department informed the Brown County Commissioners of the report and told them that county health officers will NEVER approach a person at their homes - all contact tracing is done via the phone.
Chief John Defore reported that around 7:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Oregon Street to take a report of a suspicious person impersonating a Brown County Health official. He said the reporting party stated the incident occurred between the hours of 3-4 p.m.
"It was reported that an unknown white male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a crew cut style haircut with brown eyes, wearing a mask with possible facial hair stubble - wearing a green polo T-shirt and khaki pants knocked on the door.
Chief Defore said when the victim opened the door, the unknown male stated he was from the Brown County Health Department.
"The unknown male told the reporting party that she had been exposed to COVID-19 and that she needed to come with him to the hospital to go get tested," Chief Defore said. "She asked the unknown male if it was mandatory and the unknown stated to her, 'no, but it is strongly urged.'"
The reporting party then said that the unknown male told her that he needed to check her temperature. The reporting party did not allow the unknown male to take her temperature. He then told her that if the COVID-19 results came back positive he would return.
Chief Defore said there was another incident reported around 10:13 pm Tuesday, matching the same description. This report took pace in the 100 block of Apache St. This report also described the same basic description of the male impersonating a Brown County Health Department official asking the same basic questions and trying the get the person to go with him.
"In both of the above incidents the unknown male was turned away by the reporting people and left the area," Chief Defore said. "As with any scam or door to door solicitor you are always encouraged to call 911 ASAP or your local police department."
Chief Defore said that for Hiawatha residents, please call 911 or Hiawatha Police Dispatch at 742-2155.
"We also encourage everyone to NEVER open the door to a stranger and call 911," he said. "Remember, no public official will ever be without proper identification."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.