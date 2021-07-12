Autos-4-U in Horton has announced that Tyler Christian has started a new avenue in his life by accepting a job with the Washington Township in Everest.
Operating heavy equipment has always been a passion in his life. Owner Rick Clements said he wants to thank him for his years of service and wish him well in his new adventure.
Replacing Tyler as head sales person is Renae Handke. Clements said she is full of life, has a great personality and is eager to help customers in all auto purchasing needs.
"We encourage everyone to give Renae a warm welcome and give her a chance to help you in your search for your next vehicle," he said.
Autos-4-U, located at 205 E. 15th, Horton, not only sells vehicles for cash but helps with financing also if needed. Check the website at AUTOS-4-U.com or call 785-486-2302 or just stop in.
