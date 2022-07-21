The Brown County Health Department has once again partnered with Amberwell Hospital and United Healthcare-Community Plan of Kansas to co-host a community baby and early childhood expo on Sunday, Aug. 7.
The event will be from 1-3 p.m. that day at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha.
The Community Baby and Early childhood Expo is open to current, new and expecting moms and their families, as they gather to share local community prenatal and postnatal resources to help support moms. At this expo, organizers will also highlight key areas that are important for a healthy pregnancy and newborn — a safe sleep environment, breastfeeding, postparum depression. Resources present will include early childhood education, smoking cessation, and nutrition and more.
There will be drawings, prizes and healthy snacks, health information and community resources along with activities for the kids including a bouncy house and KONA ice. A parent who completes at least three trainings can take home a pack-n-play for the baby.
Call 785-741-4460 for more information.
