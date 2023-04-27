April is the month when local second-graders get to step back in time and visit a 1912 one-room schoolhouse for the day.

The adventures start at 8:30 a.m. as the bus drops off the second-grade class near the bridge at the Fisher Center parking lot. The teachers for the day - typically Miss Benson and her assistant Miss Allen - meet the group and they walk across the prairie east toward the Grand Prairie one-room schoolhouse at the Brown County Historical Society's Ag Museum.

