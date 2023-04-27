April is the month when local second-graders get to step back in time and visit a 1912 one-room schoolhouse for the day.
The adventures start at 8:30 a.m. as the bus drops off the second-grade class near the bridge at the Fisher Center parking lot. The teachers for the day - typically Miss Benson and her assistant Miss Allen - meet the group and they walk across the prairie east toward the Grand Prairie one-room schoolhouse at the Brown County Historical Society's Ag Museum.
Each of the students is dressed in a smock or vest and carry a tin can lunch pail - all provided by Lynn Allen, Executive Director/Curator with the Brown County Historical Society. She is the one who does the planning behind the scenes to make the one-room schoolhouse visits possible by visiting with teachers and providing the necessary materials, including a workbook of songs and extra activities. Books including Ray's new Intellectual Arithmetic, McGuffy's Eclectic Primer and McGuffey's First Eclectic Reader - along with a chalkboard slate, cloth and slate pencil are provided for each student at their desk in the schoolhouse.
Stepping into the schoolhouse is like walking back in time. Allen said the classroom sessions are designed to replicate a 1912 one-room schoolhouse. Inside are early 1900 desks, along with other items such as a coal stove and an antique piano. On the piano is a photograph from an actual early 1900s class, in which everyone looked very stern.
On the back wall, Miss Allen points out pictures of the approximate 80 schools that once were scattered around the county. Most are gone with the passage of time, but a few still stand proudly.
The students are taught a few rules of the classroom. They are divided into rows and each row indicates what grade they would have been in - from 2nd up to 5th grade. The students are required to "pass" only with the teacher's permission - meaning they can walk from the door to their desk - or their desk up to the chalkboard, and must always exit and enter their old-fashioned desk from the left side.
The time in the classroom started with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. In the morning, students worked on various subjects including reading and arithmetic and practiced the class Memory Gem, which they were required to recite at the end of the day.
On this particular day, Miss Allen was the lead teacher in the absence of Miss Benson - an actual retired Hiawatha Elementary School teacher who has been with the one-room schoolhouse program since its inception over a dozen years ago. The group took a break partway through the morning for a walk down Windmill Lane and time outside to get rid of their "wiggles."
Lunch was at the Carwell Building as the students dug into their pails. This was followed by more outside time and a game of Annie Over out in the yard. Afternoon sessions included reading of a story, music, geography and arithmetic and spelling ciphering. The day ended around 2:45 p.m. as the tired students loaded the bus to head back to their school.
Allen said typically all second-grade schools from Hiawatha, along with Horton and some home-school groups visit in the month of April.
"The one-room schoolhouse is a critical tool in educating teachers and students to gain a valuable perspective of life in 1912 and even earlier," Allen said. "It helps to enlighten all participants on the schoolhouse's challenges and rewards."
Allen said that the Historical Society is so incredibly fortunate that Miss Mary Benson (Mrs., in 2023) has donated her time and devotion to this program each year since it began its operations.
"Brown County Historical Society is incredibly grateful to the students visiting our second-grade classrooms and homeschool programs each year," she said.
The Historical Society invites any school program interested in the one-room schoolhouse to contact them for more information and to be placed on the calendar for the 2023 or future years program.
"As always, history is a valuable story about each of our lives," she said. "Knowing the past helps us grow and learn for the future, and the historical society has many incredible opportunities to share traditional and educational methods used in the past. Brown County Historical Society hopes you will stop by soon for your next visit."
Contact Allen at bchsdirect@gmail.com or call 785-742-3330 for more information on the one-room schoolhouse program or any other program of the Historical Society.
