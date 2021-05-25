Downtown Hiawatha businesses in the 700 and 800 blocks of Oregon came together Friday to celebrate being back in business on Friday.
Residents were encouraged to stop downtown and visit all the local businesses on Friday for a special event, hosted by Ryan Meininger- State Farm, AFLAC Lady of Northeast Kansas and BBCC Properties.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. there was face painting, food, games, root beer floats, cupcakes, Bibber BBQ food truck, AFLAC duck game, balloon animals and the KNZA Wheel.
Along with the downtown business celebration were ribbon cuttings for nine businesses, sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Many of the businesses opened during 2020 when COVID restrictions were in place, so weren't able to have a celebration until now.
