With the new school year approaching, I would like to remind motorists of the importance of paying attention while driving, especially when approaching a school bus. Never drive around a school bus when the stop sign is activated, a child's life may depend on it. We will be out on patrol while busses are on their routes and will issue citations to anyone who disobeys a school bus stop sign or other serious violations. The statute and explanation follows:
Within Kansas law KSA 8-1556, all motorists are required to stop when approaching or overtaking a stopped school bus displaying its flashings red lights and stop arm. Motorists are also required to remained stopped until the bus is no longer displaying the red lights and stop arm.
The violation of this law not only endangers children, but is also punishable by a fine and courts costs in excess of $420, according to KDOT.
I would also like to remind motorists to be extra cautious in the cities where children are crossing the street or riding their bicycles. Children may cross without looking both ways and by drivers being vigilant, they could hopefully prevent a tragic accident.
We are urging drivers in rural areas to be especially aware at intersections. With the growing crops, it is hard to see other traffic from side to side. Please slow down and make sure the intersections are clear before proceeding through.
Students, if you are walking or driving to school, PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN.
You need to be observant at all times.
If you are walking to school, LOOK BOTH WAYS BEFORE CROSSING THE STREET---AGAIN, PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN.
Always wear your seatbelt when riding or driving in vehicles--ARRIVE ALIVE
Teen drivers---Do not use your cell phone when driving, avoid any unnecessary distractions in your vehicle, drive safely and always wear your seatbelts. Allow plenty of time to get to school and activities. Please remember, driving is a learned skill so always be alert.
Report any suspicious activity immediately to your parents, teachers or law enforcement AT ONCE. Do not wait or hesitate, especially if someone or something makes you feel uncomfortable. If you think you need to report something, make sure you do.
BE KIND We all have the ability to changes someone's day for the better. If you see a fellow student struggling, Kindness and support always wins out over frustration and bullying.
We wish everyone a safe and happy start to a new school year!
