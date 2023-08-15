School Zone

With the new school year approaching, I would like to remind motorists of the importance of paying attention while driving, especially when approaching a school bus. Never drive around a school bus when the stop sign is activated, a child's life may depend on it. We will be out on patrol while busses are on their routes and will issue citations to anyone who disobeys a school bus stop sign or other serious violations. The statute and explanation follows:

Within Kansas law KSA 8-1556, all motorists are required to stop when approaching or overtaking a stopped school bus displaying its flashings red lights and stop arm. Motorists are also required to remained stopped until the bus is no longer displaying the red lights and stop arm.

