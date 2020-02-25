SENECA — The annual Baileyville Benefit Tournament and Auction in Seneca was recently recognized by Ag Partners Cooperative and Cenex, the energy brand of CHS, for being a unique source of pride in Kansas. As part of this recognition, the Baileyville Benefit Board received a $5,000 grant that will go toward the benefit’s fundraiser for families in need of medical assistance.
For the past 30 years, the Baileyville Benefit Tournament and Auction has grown from a small-scale fundraiser to a treasured annual tradition that has generated more than $1 million in total donations for Nemaha County residents. The highly-attended basketball and volleyball tournaments, bake sale, concession sales and silent and live auctions generate money that is donated to four individuals or families every year who are faced with serious medical conditions and expenses.
This year, the Baileyville Benefit will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1 at Nemaha Central High School. For more information and to learn how you can get involved or donate to the cause, please visit www.facebook.com/baileyvillebenefit.
“The Baileyville Benefit Tournament is a fantastic tradition that epitomizes what being part of our community is all about,” said Eric Osterhaus, vice president of energy at Ag Partners Cooperative. “Friends and neighbors come together in good fun to support individuals in need within their community—something we are proud to support.”
The donation was made possible through a grant initiative that encourages Cenex dealers, retailers and distributors to share stories about what makes their local communities unique. In total, more than $100,000 will be given back to Cenex communities this year.
“The Cenex brand has a deep-rooted history of serving the people and communities of rural America,” says Mark Vanderlinde, communications manager at CHS, the nation’s largest farmer-owned cooperative. “We are proud of the people at Ag Partners Cooperative in Seneca who are highlighting events like this tournament that makes their hometown special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.