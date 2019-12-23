A local resident remembered helping build the Courthouse Santa in 1957.
The Hiawatha World posted a photo of Santa on Monday on our website, asking for information and by that afternoon Charles Baird of Hiawatha had offered to share his story of the big jolly guy.
"My Dad, Jim Baird, and some friends built the big Santa in the fall of 1957. I would have been 7 years old at the time. They had to build it lying down, as it was so large. They used what was then an empty warehouse building which later became the A&P, then H&H Grocery, and now the Maple Senior Residence at 722 Oregon St.
It was constructed out of a metal sub-structure, covered in wire mesh, and then layered with strips of fiberglass and resin (kind of like you would make paper mache). After the resin cured, it was transferred to one of the Hiawatha Airport hangers for painting.
I can remember the night they brought "Big Santa" into town on a large flat bed trailer. They had attached some guide wires to Santa to secure him. I can remember after all their work, they all held their breath when the up righted Santa for the first time....hoping that he wouldn't fall over and break. He was large enough that I could easily stand between his legs.
A few years later, they added a large Snowman in the courthouse lawn, too.
They were stored in a hanger at the Hiawatha Airport....and after several holiday seasons and long periods of storage (hot and cold weather), Santa started to look a little worn. I remember my Dad was never totally happy with the face on Santa. It was hard to tell what he looked like lying down. So after several years, they took Santa to the Hiawatha Armory in one of the side bays and Santa received some much needed repair. At the time they had the Hiawatha High School art teacher, I think his name was Mr. Sherwood, come up and give Santa a face lift. (a new nose, rounder, redder cheeks, and some cosmetics on his eyes)
Santa never looked better. Thereafter, Santa endured quite a few more years and then slowly disintegrated in his off season hanger from years of neglect (along with the Snowman) and they were disposed of."
Baird said he wished he could remember the names of the other men involved in building Santa. If anyone else has any other information about the Santa or Snowman, contact the Hiawatha World at joeymay@npgco.com or the Historical Society at bchsdirect@gmail.com or call 742-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.