A few more answers about the old Baker School came in this week.
Another former student - Maryln Pederson Wenger - stopped by the Hiawatha World office to fill in a few more gaps in the student identification of the all-school photo from 1949-1950. Wenger, who was a seventh grader in the photo, also reminisced a little about what it was like to attend Baker School.
The school still stands near the junction of Kestrel and 170th - known as Baker Road. Maryln Pederson Wenger, who married Gilbert Wenger and still lives near Powhattan just a few miles down the road, said there's not much left of Baker nowadays - just the school on the west side of Kestrel, north of the Baker junction. Baker School closed in 1964, as did many other small country schools with consolidation in the county.
It wasn't exactly a one-room schoolhouse. In fact, Wenger remembers, this school had two rooms divided by a large overhead door that was able to be opened for larger community meetings. She remembered that first through fourth grade held class in one room and fifth through eighth graders in the adjacent room.
According to Lynn Allen, curator/executive director with the Brown County Historical Society, the Baker School - named No. 62, actually had three rooms, then was remodeled to just two rooms in the early days. In 1939, the original school was abandoned and the current building was erected. She said that at one point there were 82 schools in the county, and that schools were built only a few miles apart so children didn't have to walk as far. Read Allen's History Mysteries at the Museum - also on this page - for more information about Baker and the Baker School.
Wenger is pictured in this all-student Baker School photo in the fourth row, standing next to teacher Mrs. Nora Weidenhaft, who taught the upper grades, she said.
Last week, another student, Kay Isaacs - pictured in the front row, third from left, sent in the photo with names that she remembered. There were a few gaps and she was asking for help.
Wenger helped correct and added to the names, but there are still a few missing.
Attached are photos of the Baker School in the days before it closed 1964, when it was still in operation and a current photo, taken from the road, of the Baker School as it looks now. What follows is identification from Isaacs and Wenger of the students pictured, left to right, with some question marks and gaps:
First row: Mary Villard, Connie Kneizel, Kay Isaacs, Karen Olds, Karen Pederson and June Pederson.
Second row: Charlotte Jones, Jim Wenger, Jerry Isaacs, Duane ?, Robert (this may not be correct) Wenger, Harry Don Gibbs, Jerry Gibbs, ? Molt, Bobby Torkelson, Faye ?.
Third Row: Richard Kneizel, Roger Yaussi, Norman Pederson, George ?, Ted Isaacs, Clifford Pederson, Ronnie Yaussi, Delbert (Junior) Gibbs.
Fourth Row: Donnie Yaussi, Fred Isaacs, teacher Mrs. Viola Brown (lower grades), Mrs. Nora Weidenhaft (upper grades), Maryln Pederson, Lorene Pederson.
Anyone with additional information about the photo can contact the Hiawatha World at 742-2111, Ext. 20302 or email joeymay@npgco.com.
