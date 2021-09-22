The Horton City Commission met for the first time in September, and were joined by President of BG Consultants, Brian Kingsley, and design architect Clint Hibbs. They were present to discuss some differences in the concept drawings that had been presented to the Commission and the budget that was produced.
Kinsley informed the Commission that the because of the differences, some of the aspects of the field will need to be bid as alternatives or the group will need to get creative on how to get through the project. Kingsley did not present any estimated dollar amounts, and said that he did not want to create anxiety, and that the city should complete the bid process before sitting down and going over what the actual differences may be.
Bid letting is scheduled for September 30th, and Kingsley informed the Commission that they may run into some roadblocks during the bidding process due to heightened material prices that are 10-25% higher than normal. He went on to say that whatever may come from discrepancies, he was there as the president of the company, committing to getting through the project and producing a product that the community can be happy with. After prices come in from contractors, BG Consultants will come back to the Commission to discuss where the project stands.
Also regarding the ball field project, the Commission voted to move forward forming a committee to name the facility, ask for donations for naming, and set standards on a gold, silver and bronze donation plan.
City Administrator John Calhoon presented the group with a list of Lake Caretaker duties that he recommended for approval, along with allowing the caretaker to stay at the caretaker campsite in the off season, while setting the salary at $800 per month. That request was approved, as well as a proposal to create a contract for non-seasonal camping rates of $17.00 per day, in designated spots, and with the responsibility of maintaining their camping spot. Commissioner Lovelady made a motion to increase the season camping fee at Mission Lake from $300 per year to $500. Mayor Stirton shared that he felt the increase should have been placed on the agenda.
The Commission approved the annual Standard Traffic Ordinance and Ordinance Regulating Public Offenses, as well as selecting Calhoon as a voting delegate at the 2021 League of Municipalities Annual Conference, a payment request for the Phase III Sewer Project in amount of $265,434.94, as well as a request from Keith Olsen to use the city’s soccer fields flag football.
Calhoon informed the Commission hat Lanter SPS Roofing Systems LLC has completed work on the Civic Center, and will be moving on to the roof at the water department and the Kidwell building, with work to be completed by the end of the month. Calhoon also let the Commission know that police officer Brock Becker and electric department worker Alan Wilson have submitted their resignations.
The meeting started with a public hearing for a 2022 Revenue Neutral Rate, as well as as hearing for the 2022 budget. With no public comments, the group approved the budget as published, and a resolution to the City of Horton to levy a property tax rate exceeding the revenue neutral rate.
