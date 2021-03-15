At a March 1 Horton City Commission meeting, it was announced that the city has been awarded a $190,050 Kansas Small Cities CDBG grant, with funds intended for the much-anticipated city ball field project.
The estimated total cost of $380,100 will be paid by the grant and the city’s matching portion, which will be raised by HIDC.
HIDC president Doug Norman was present at the meeting, and confirmed for the Commission that the group would do the fundraising for the matching portion. Norman also requested that the Commission meeting with the HIDC, Reinvent Horton and the Horton Chamber of Commerce quarterly in order to improve communication on plans for community development and better utilize the strengths of each organization.
The commission also discussed potential dam repairs and improvements. Some of the discussion was tabled until Commissioner Kenn Krug is present, but the group did vote to approve an inspection of the dam, as well as to submit a Connecting Link Improvement Program application prior to the March 12 deadline.
Teresa McAnerney of Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation was on had to give an update on the business coaching her group provides. The non-profit organization provides free and confidential help to aspiring or existing entrepreneurs, with a total of 1,476 clients, 270 businesses, and 928 jobs created since 2003.
There was a discussion of how generating during the cold spell played out, with the results being overwhelmingly positive. Commissioner Wade Edwards said that the city could have received up to a $400,000 bill had they not generated and had to rely on the Southwest Power Pool, with another $400,000 bill down the road. Instead the city was able to generate above capacity and got through the tough time without receiving any additional help.
In other business, City Administrator John Calhoon informed the commission that Mike Cline has been hired as the 2021 lake caretaker. Calhoon also shared that the city received the remaining 20 percent of the KCAMP payout, as items that had been stolen from the bucket truck have been replaced.
Lastly, Calhoon let the Commission know that HIDC will be meeting at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. on March 24.
