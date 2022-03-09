As the deadline nears for an agreement to be in place for the Horton ballfield project being completed through the use of a CDBG grant, the Horton City Commission opened bids once again at the final regular meeting of February, and once again the bids came in over budget—this time by approximately $200,000.
City Administrator John Calhoon stated that a letter was submitted to the Kansas Department of Commerce requesting a 60-day extension to rebid and award construction contracts for the project. Calhoon stated that the request is due to the significantly increased cost of materials. One of the bid-submitting contractors was present and suggested some ways the city might save on costs. The commission voted to table any further decisions on the project until an answer is received on the extension.
The commission were presented with several different potential city logos. There was some interest in incorporating the current logo and “Electric City” slogan, but the group eventually came to a consensus to use a logo that read “City of Horton, Small Town Pride.”
The group voted to approve previously-discussed Mission Lake camping regulations, which will be distributed to campers in the near future. The commission heard first readings of several ordinances, including one covering quorums, one covering Commission meetings, one regarding trash services, and one regarding supervisory roles of the city administrator and chief of police. Also approved was a request to purchase a mini excavator, with a cap of $30,000.
Police Chief John Boller was present, and informed the Commission that the city will receive the gold AAA Traffic Safety Award for Community Traffic Safety. Boller also told the group that a new full-time dispatcher has been hired, and that there are at least 12 houses on the city’s demolition list, and that 45-day letters will be going out property owners.
There was some discussion of trash receptacles, and a reminder that that any previous logos must be removed or covered by April 30. Commissioner Nigh requested to have liquor sales added to the agenda for the next meeting. Nigh also provided an update on the Mission Lake Firework donation request, stating that $2,900 of the $6,000 goal has been reached. Bare offered to attend a future meeting if needed.
