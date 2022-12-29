Horton ballfield project

Photo Courtesy of Reinvent Horton Facebook page

Horton High School students work on constructing dugouts at the new Horton ballfields.

 Courtesy of Reinvent Horton Facebook page

After a successful 80s trivia night in August to raise fund for the Horton ballfield project, Horton will be hosting another event this Saturday night. The Horton Community Building will be the venue for the “Party Like It’s 1999” trivia night and fundraiser on New Years Eve.

The evening of 90s trivia will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m., and the competition beginning at 6. The cost is $120 per team of up to 6 people. Lifelines and coolers are both $20 each, and concessions will be available, with beef burgers, hot dogs, nachos and drinks all on the menu. Participants are urged to wear their favorite 90s gear or dress as a 90s television or movie character, and those who want to register early can contact Rita Boller at 785-548-5574. Funds raised by the event will go toward the construction of a press box at the newly renovated Horton ballfields. The previous event helped to purchase a sound system for the fields.

