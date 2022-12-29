After a successful 80s trivia night in August to raise fund for the Horton ballfield project, Horton will be hosting another event this Saturday night. The Horton Community Building will be the venue for the “Party Like It’s 1999” trivia night and fundraiser on New Years Eve.
The evening of 90s trivia will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m., and the competition beginning at 6. The cost is $120 per team of up to 6 people. Lifelines and coolers are both $20 each, and concessions will be available, with beef burgers, hot dogs, nachos and drinks all on the menu. Participants are urged to wear their favorite 90s gear or dress as a 90s television or movie character, and those who want to register early can contact Rita Boller at 785-548-5574. Funds raised by the event will go toward the construction of a press box at the newly renovated Horton ballfields. The previous event helped to purchase a sound system for the fields.
The Horton ballfield project has gone through a long and arduous process, but is nearing completion. The goal of the Horton Industrial Development Corporation was to complete the fields by October, but with the upcoming baseball and softball seasons for Horton High School, March is a key time to see the project wrapped up. The City of Horton recently announced another fundraising effort, as Amberwell has donated shirts to the cause, which will be sold for $15, with all profits going toward finishing the project. The city listed lighting, bathrooms, remodeling the storage shed and finishing the concession stand as the final steps in the project. The city is also working with the Brown County Commission to bring in ARPA funds, potentially to cover the cost of lighting.
