The Brown County Election Office has placed a permanent secured ballot drop box in the Horton City Hall.
The ballot box was installed on Monday, Oct. 19 by Gormley Brothers Construction. This ballot box can be used by any Brown County voter as another secure way of returning the ballot. This box will be available 24 hours a day up to Nov. 3.
