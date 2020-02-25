A 30-year-old Hiawatha man was sentenced Monday to probation on weapon, drug and burglary charges in Brown County District Court.
Toby Barnhart Jr. was sentenced to a total of 87 months on three separate cases: criminal possession of a firearm from August 2019; possession of methamphetamine from August 2019; two counts of burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and two counts of theft, from a case filed in August on incidents reportedly occurring July 18, 2019.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said he requested that the court sentence Barnhart to prison and deny him probation, by invoking a special Kansas sentencing rule allowing for crimes committed while on felony bond to be sentenced to prison, even though the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines call for probation.
"However, the court noted that he had been in jail for 179 days and had successfully completed drug treatment and granted him intensive supervision with community corrections for a period of 24 months," Hill said, noting Barnhart was ordered to pay restitution to the victims as a condition of his community corrections placement.
Barnhart, Jr., was arrested by the Hiawatha Police and Brown County Sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 8 on a Brown County $75,000 felon in possession of a weapon warrant.
According to the complaint, Barnhart was charged in connection with the burglary of a residence at 2242 Nighthawk Road and burglary of a shop located on 2572 Linden Road. Among items stolen were multiple firearms, a chainsaw, television, power washer, wildlife cameras, ammunition, crossbow and other items.
In addition, Barnhart received suspended sentences in January on two other cases - possession of opiate and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia from Dec. 19, 2018. He was sentenced to 26 months in prison and given credit for 49 days served in county jail. He was placed on a 12-month supervised probation. On a charge of attempted aggravated burglary - amended from aggravated burglary - that occurred April 20, 2018, Barnhart was sentenced to 26 months in prison, given credit for 35 days served and placed on a 24-month supervised probation.
