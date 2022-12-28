Progress has come swiftly for the Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club, as the local non-profit group began construction on Phase One of their Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex mere months ago, and are already just two months away from seeing Hiawatha youth taking advantage of their brand new indoor practice facility.
The HBSC is not yet two years old, but have already raised the majority of funds needed to erect and outfit the indoor practice facility located at Noble Park. The group broke ground in August, and saw construction on the building begin in October. Now in late December, the facility is built, drywall work and electric are near completion, and plans to install netting are underway. The club is waiting for gas lines to be run, but once the building is heated and netting has been installed, finish work and turf installation are all that need to be completed to allow Hiawatha High School's baseball and softball teams to utilize the facility when their seasons begin this March.
HBS Board Member Ryan Meininger said the project has come together better than he could have imagined when a group of baseball and softball enthusiasts met for the first time a few years ago to broach the subject of such a facility. The process of planning and fundraising, of working with local governing bodies to secure land, has been a whirlwind, but Meininger said the HBSC Board and their supporters have made all the difference. "Everybody has played their part in order to get this done so quickly," said Meininger, "We all want to see our teams practicing here, taking advantage of a new opportunity."
With funding for Phase One nearly complete, the group is turning part of its attention to Phase Two, a new softball field located on Noble Park grounds. The club has put together a handshake agreement with the city for first right of refusal for ground south of Paul Rockey Field, which is used by the HHS and American Legion baseball teams, to install the new softball field. Currently, the HBSC is working on grants and donations, as they continue make plans to move the Lady Red Hawk softball squad to the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex.
Meininger said the club will stick with the three main fundraising events that they have work through the last two years. This spring, the group will host a fundraising golf tournament about a month ahead of the Hiawatha Community Foundation's Match Day in late May. In November, the annual Double Play Dinner, hosted by the HBSC will be the group's final fundraising campaign of the year. Supporters can also help in other ways, as Meininger said the club will be asking for the community's help in the near future with tasks like installing the facility's nets. "We'll be all hands on deck getting the final aspects of the building ready to go for the season." Anyone interested in pitching in should keep an eye on the HBSC Facebook page for updates.
