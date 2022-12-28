Progress has come swiftly for the Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club, as the local non-profit group began construction on Phase One of their Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex mere months ago, and are already just two months away from seeing Hiawatha youth taking advantage of their brand new indoor practice facility.

The HBSC is not yet two years old, but have already raised the majority of funds needed to erect and outfit the indoor practice facility located at Noble Park.  The  group broke ground in August, and saw construction on the building begin in October.  Now in late December, the facility is built, drywall work and electric are near completion, and plans to install netting are underway.  The club is waiting for gas lines to be run, but once the building is heated and netting has been installed, finish work and turf installation are all that need to be completed to allow Hiawatha High School's baseball and softball teams to utilize the facility when their seasons begin this March.

