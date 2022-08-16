The Brown County Developmental Services had a group attend Special Olympics Bowling in Topeka.
Director Linda Lock said the event wasn't held the last two years due to COVID.
The BCDS attended Regionals on July 23 and qualified for the state competition Aug. 13. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the group was not able to attend the state competition.
Those qualifying include: Barb Mueller, Jamie Lucey, Rusty Morey, Nathan Shaw, Deb Trent, Coach, Ruby Gruber, Karen Greer, Janette Thonen, Scott Abramson, Jamie Lucey, Nathan Shaw, Scott Abramson and Taz Blunt.
