(TOPEKA) - Many long-held traditions have been thoroughly upended by the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19. However, the long-standing tradition of celebrating May as Beef Month, which for 36 years has recognized the many contributions of Kansas beef producers, continues.
Beef month celebrates the members of the beef community who diligently work day in and day out, not for accolades or credit, but because they are dedicated to providing the best care for their cattle while doing their part to feed a growing world. If anything, COVID-19 has demonstrated that in addition to the heroic citizens on the frontline of America’s healthcare system, those involved in food production, such as Kansas beef producers, are some of the oldest and most essential professions that are incredibly vital to the framework of this great nation.
Their work ethic and importance to the nation’s well-being does not go unnoticed. Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam states, “As the past few months have shown, the Kansas beef industry is essential to the food supply, not only here in Kansas, but across the nation and the world. We appreciate everyone who is a part of the Kansas beef community and thank them for their daily commitment to producing the high-quality beef that is part of the heritage of this great state.”
To celebrate Beef Month, the Kansas Beef Council (KBC) is publishing grilling recipes and nutrition facts and giving consumers a behind-the-scenes look at the essential ranching work that never has stopped during this pandemic. Producers across the state donned Go-Pro video cameras as they opened up their operations and homes in order to provide consumers with a personal view of ranching life and the story behind beef. The videos will be an educational opportunity for the general public. “Grocery shoppers are often disconnected from the intricacies of the food supply chain, so explaining disruptions can be difficult,” said Brandi Buzzard Frobose, a rancher in Anderson County who participated in the outreach project. “Just like how our work on the ranch never stops, we must also never stop reaching out to consumers to give them accurate information about what we do to raise beef. Because if we don’t, who will?”
Dan Harris, Kansas Beef Council chairman stated, “These videos, and Beef Month in general, are just a small testimony to the hard work that never stops for Kansas beef producers. Their resiliency in the face of trials, and their uncanny ability to triumph in the face of adversity is appreciated, and we tip our hats to you.”
The videos will be posted on the KBC Facebook page, YouTube and Instagram accounts. So, log in and get a firsthand viewpoint of life on the ranch. While you’re at it, tip your hat and fire up that grill to celebrate the more than 26,000 beef producers in the great state of Kansas that help make beef America’s favorite protein. They’re not asking for a “thank you”, but they sure deserve one.
The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
