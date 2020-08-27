COVID-19 coronavirus cases are on the rise at Benedictine College since classes started on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
According to the Benedictine website, Wednesday’s current update showed 74 active cases — which is 3 percent of the population of nearly 2,500 at this private liberal arts college in Atchison. By Thursday, the count had gone down to 61 active cases.
As of Friday, the Atchison County Health Department reported 157 positive tests, an increase of 58 from a week prior and a according to a statement from the county health officials most of the new cases have come from a cluster in the county, but did not specify where.
“Atchison County is reporting a very large increase in positive test results,” reported Wesley Lanter, Atchison County Emergency Management Director on Friday. “Please know that almost all of the new cases are coming from a cluster here in our county. The Health Department is still working on contacting these individuals as we had 22 new cases reported since yesterday (Thursday, Aug. 20). We expect to have all of the investigations done this evening. Please remember to mask up and social distance as these are the best tools that we have to stop the spread.”
The Atchison Globe has reached out to Lanter, to determine if he could confirm the Benedictine cases are the specific cluster that health officials were investigating and is awaiting a response.
According to a news release posted Thursday on the college’s website, www.benedictine.edu — where Raven Safety Plan, along with FAQ about the coronavirus and life on campus can be accessed — the college has implemented COVID-19 testing of student, faculty, and staff as part of their return to campus this fall. As of Thursday, the college had received 1,611 test results from CRL Clear and that testing had initially identified 27 students who tested positive for COVID-19.
This is approximately 1.7 percent of the college community, according to a statement by college officials. Following the initial identification of those 27 students, the numbers have reached 74 — which include several staff members.
Following Thursday’s statement, the college has implemented a posting on the website to keep the community updated of this increase in numbers and have acted quickly to follow appropriate protocols in response. This includes contact tracing and working closely with the Atchison County Health Department, who currently defines close contact with an affected individual as contact within 6 feet for greater than 10 minutes.
“The College is following protocols related to cleaning, social distancing, and quarantine,” according to a statement from the college. “We will continue to take steps to help protect the health and safety of our community.”
“This is a time to be attentive, flexible, serious, and engaged regarding the steps we need to take as a community to care for ourselves and for one another. Please be attentive to Benedictine communications addressing COVID-19 and additional steps we will be taking to address this rapidly evolving situation.”
College officials also reminded community members and students to review health and safety information, which can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. State health and safety information can be found here: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.
