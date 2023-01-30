Bert's

Bert's Express and travel plaza, including the A&W Restaurant is now open for business in Fairview.

 By Joey May

Bert's Express was a popular spot in Brown County last week as the highly anticipated travel plaza and fast food restaurant is now open for business.

Bert's Express convenience store and fuel sales began operations Jan. 9, according to the Fairview Enterprise, and the A&W restaurant opened its doors Jan. 23.

