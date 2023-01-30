Bert's Express was a popular spot in Brown County last week as the highly anticipated travel plaza and fast food restaurant is now open for business.
Bert's Express convenience store and fuel sales began operations Jan. 9, according to the Fairview Enterprise, and the A&W restaurant opened its doors Jan. 23.
The newness still had not worn off as over the weekend, the parking lot was packed full and lines at times were out the doors into the adjacent convenience store.
Bert's Express is owned and operated by Keim Trucking Service and is located on the west edge of Fairview, adjacent to the Keim offices and Long Haul Truck Wash just off the ramp for northbound traffic off U.S. 75 Highway.
The Enterprise reported that construction began in early 2022 and unfinished construction is the additional truck parking space to the east of the convenience store.
Keim TS President Bud Keim said the plaza could eventually employ as many as 30 people, depending on whether it becomes a 24-hour operation. Current hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. In the startup phase, Bert's Express will have 15 employees with Rachel McGuire of Sabetha serving as manager of the convenience store and restaurant. Bobbie Jo Hink will run the restaurant.
Keim also operates a travel plaza in Wellsville called Bert's Truck Plaza. The Wellsville location, along with the Fairview truck plaza are named after Bert Keim, the father of Glenn Keim - who along with his wife DeAnn - started the trucking business in 1955. He was grandfather of Stan Keim and great-grandfather of Bud.
