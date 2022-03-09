The Bread Bowl Restaurant and Bakery in Hiawatha was the winner of the "Best Pie on 36" contest.
The contest was sponsored by the US Highway 36 Association and voting was open from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15 on the association's website.
Each county located on Highway 36 in Kansas had its own poll which citizens and visitors could vote on. Onewinner was chosen from each of the counties creating the list of the 13 Best Pie Places on 36.
The Bread Bowl, located at 100 Oregon St., at the junction of U.S. 73 Highway and Oregon Street, is known for it's homestyle cooking and especially its pies.
The U.S.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau presented the Bread Bowl with a certificate and restaurants will also receive recognition on the US Highway 36 Association Website and Facebook page.
County winners on U.S. 36 are:
Doniphan County: Feed Store Cafe, 109 S Main St, Troy
Brown County: The Bread Bowl, 100 Oregon St, Hiawatha
Nemaha County: Allie’s Cafe, 811 North St, Seneca
Marshall County: eMpTy Cup Coffee Bar and Bistro, 723 Broadway St, Marysville
Washington County: Hometown Café, 11 N Center St, Barnes
Republic County: T.A.G.’s Grill & Bar, 319 Cloud St, Scandia
Jewell County: Grate Expectations, 115 Main St, Burr Oa
Smith County: Pete’s, 114 E Hwy 36, Smith Center
Phillips County: Third Street Bakery, 729 3rd St, Phillipsburg
Norton County: Town & Country Kitchen, 419 E Holme St, Norton
Decatur County: The Reload, 133 S Penn Ave, Oberlin
Rawlins County: My Place Cafe, 305 Grant St, Atwood
Cheyenne County: Hen House Kitchen, 501 US-36, St Francis
This is the second contest of this sort that the Highway 36 Association has put on, the first was the “Best Burger on 36” contest held in 2019. The winners of that contest are still listed on the Association's website.
The US Highway 36 Association is a non profit organization whose mission is to promote business and tourism along U.S. Highway 36 in Kansas. More information can be found at www.ushwy36.com.
