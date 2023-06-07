Roxie Yonkey, a best-selling Kansas author, will discuss her newest book Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, at the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha.

The National Library Week event begins the Secret Kansas Book Tour. Yonkey will be at the library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Copies are available at Just for You Jewelry & Gifts and Yonkey will be available to sign autographs that evening.

