Roxie Yonkey, a best-selling Kansas author, will discuss her newest book Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, at the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha.
The National Library Week event begins the Secret Kansas Book Tour. Yonkey will be at the library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Copies are available at Just for You Jewelry & Gifts and Yonkey will be available to sign autographs that evening.
“Those who read are never bored because books are the gateway to new and exciting worlds,” Yonkey said. “And libraries are full of books and other helpful items.”
The song “Home on the Range” is 150 years old this year, so the presentation begins with its story. After “Home on the Range,” Yonkey will highlight stories about: Hiawatha resident Elizabeth Krebs and the founder of the nation’s oldest “sane” Halloween event, the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic; how three Wyandot sisters named Conley stopped developers from removing their parents and other Wyandot Nation graves from the Huron Indian Cemetery by establishing “Fort Conley” and guarding their parents graves for a decade. Lyda Conley received her law degree during the protest and became the first indigenous woman to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court; and finally the story of the country’s first successful civil rights lunch counter sit-in at the Dockum Drug Store, July 1958, in Wichita.
How well do you know Kansas? Two rounds of Kansas trivia will show what you know. The winner will receive a pack of naturally filtered Longford Water.
The book tour is also a research opportunity for Yonkey’s upcoming books, Historic Kansas Roadsides and Amazing Kansas. The author is also preparing another book featuring famous Kansas women. During the presentation, patrons may advise her who she should include.
