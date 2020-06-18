Twenty-four families took part in Sunday’s Front Porch event as part of the #BetterTogetherHiawatha initiative.
Emily Chandler with the First Baptist Church said they also gave away more than 200 Kona ice treats — which were a special cool treat for those who made it through the social-distance scavenger hunt.
Families participated in a socially- distanced family-friendly scavenger hunt that included five stops at homes or businesses in Hiawatha. Each stop included an activity for the family to do together, such as, Chalk Hopscotch, Classic Lawn Games, choices in Mindfulness, a quarantine hand print craft, and spelling their family name with their bodies. Chandler said families collected a clue word at each stop to spell out, “You are loved and adored. Romans 8:38-39.”
A Kona Ice truck from the Topeka area set up in the Noble Field Parking Lot. Families who participated were given a free Kona Ice coupon for each member in their family. A photo booth was set up for families to have their pictures taken with their own cell phones.
“Many Hiawatha residents came out just for the Kona Ice treats, and were also appreciative of bringing the Kona truck to Hiawatha,” she said.
The event was sponsored by Better Together Hiawatha, comprised of several Hiawatha organizations. If other groups would like to help plan the next Better Together Hiawatha event, they can contact Chandler at emily@fbchiawatha.org.
