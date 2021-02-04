Please be aware that a fraudulent SMS phishing attempt is being distributed. This is not from the Kansas Department of Labor and no links should be clicked. If you receive a text like this, please delete it immediately.
The text message may look something like either of the attached.
As a reminder, KDOL will not ask you to validate your purchase history or provide credit history information over text message or email.
The agency is working with law enforcement and is investigating these fraudulent texts. Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. We have also seen an uptick in phishing scams by fraudsters due to the recent security and identity verification measures that KDOL has implemented. If you or somebody you know has been the victim of this scam, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.
