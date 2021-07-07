A local man is getting a bicycle interest group started and has set the first meeting.
Bill Sechler is welcoming anyone local or from other areas to come to the first meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.
Sechler said he is trying to organize some group rides and will also be giving instruction on some basic bicycle hands on and classroom type of instruction on topics ranging from safety to bike laws, ordinary and E-bikes, fitting and sizing, basic maintenance, what to bring for a ride, accessories, transport carries, local bicycle and walking trails in our area and more.
The meeting will be in the downstairs conference room at the library. Contact Sechler at 785-547-3500 for more information. Leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.