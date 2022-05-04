Progress is being made at last on the Horton baseball field project, as the City Commission voted at the last meeting to approve bids for construction on the project.
The group discussed options of netting backstops versus chain link, eventually voting to tap TS Fence Company for the chain link backstop with red shale infield mixture for the second field, along with an alternate option for a chain link backstop on the second field, as well.
The selected bid came in at $389,535.80 and is contingent upon submission of CDBG documents. The City will consider going forward whether to apply for another CDBG grant in October or to attempt to raise funds for the completion of the fields.
In other business, the Commission agreed to purcahse a 2003 Ford F-550 for $24,900 from Rusty’s Auto Sales for the street department. It was also noted that the fire department is in need of a motor brush truck and pump system replacement, but that they recently received an anonymous donation from “2 Grateful Souls” for $4,895.00 to replace the pump system.
Police Chief Jon Boller commended the members of the fire department that responded to a rollover accident on April 7th, saying that their quick response saved the man involved from losing his arm or his life. Boller also said that the recent round of Code Enforcement letters that have been disbursed are striking a nerve, and eight Notice to Appears have been sent out.
The Commission voted to approved Quit Claim Deeds for 316 West 9th Street and 320 East 7th Street, and also agreed to waive any special assessments on the property at 112 East 11th Street if it is sold ot the adjacent property owner. The group discussed purchasing cards for city employees, as well as vacancies on the Library Board, and repairs to the basketball court backboards at the tennis court. Also approved was a dock install request from Tim Christopher.
A previous conversation about residents who show no water usage going through meters. Commissioner Nigh stated that there are four residents in town who pay the minimum water usage fee, but show now water usage through their meter. City Attorney Kevin Hill said that the police department can inspect the homes because the city codes specifies that occupied residences must have adequate plumbing facilities in working condition, and that an an administrative search warrant can be issued if the residents refuse access.
