COVID-19 has caused yet another local event cancellation.
The organizers of the Big Kansas Road Trip announced late last week that the event scheduled for September has been rescheduled for May 6-9, 2021. This is the second time the event was rescheduled - it was originally slated for May 7-10 of this year, but was pushed back to fall due to concern with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BKRT is a "destination" event for three counties - this year set to be in Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha - and is sponsored by the Kansas Sampler Foundation. This event was in its third year as it took the place of the Kansas Sampler Festival. This event was designed to bring people from all over Kansas to the designated counties as they showed off the local attractions that travelers would find interesting in an "open house" type of format.
"The communities in the three counties are asked to simply be good at being themselves."
The public is then invited to roam at their own pace to eat, buy, explore and visit locally in order to get to know the people and places.
In 2018 the public explored Barber, Comanche and Kiowa counties. In 2019, Cheyenne, Sherman and Wallace counties were featured. The BKRT replaces the long-time Kansas Sampler Festival as a way to provide the public a sample of what there is to see, do, hear, eat, and buy in Kansas.
The Kansas Sampler Foundation of Inman made the announcement late last week about the change in schedule after a meeting with local leaders.
“Everyone on the call was able to express their opinions," said Marci Penner, Foundation director. "We were all sad about pushing the event to May but we unanimously felt like it was the right thing to do for the communities, the public, and the success of the event.”
This is the second time the BKRT has been pushed back as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise and Kansas has been placed on a quarantine list for other states as well in recent days.
“We’ve had to reschedule twice now and that is hard on everyone concerned," Penner continued. "We fully intend to hold the event next May, in some fashion, no matter what. The people, businesses, attractions and scenery in these three counties deserve the best event possible. We will do everything possible to help make that happen next May.”
For updates and more information, go to www.bigkansasroadtrip.com. Local leaders are Linda Duesing, Sarah Kleopfer, and Connie Werner in Brown County; Leah Johnson in Doniphan County; and Kylee Luckeroth, Gina Murchison, and Cindy Alderfer in Nemaha County.
