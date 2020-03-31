The Big Kansas Road Trip is being rescheduled to the fall due to the emergency situation of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
BKRT is in its third year and is an event sponsored by the Kansas Sampler Foundation. This year, the "road trip" is heading to Nemaha, Brown and Doniphan counties Sept. 10-13.
On Sunday, May 5, at the Kansas Explorers Club meeting it was announced that the showcase counties for the third annual Big Kansas Road Trip would be Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties of northeast Kansas. .
The announcement was made during this year’s Big Kansas Road Trip (BKRT) that took place May 2-5 in the northwest Kansas counties of Cheyenne, Sherman and Wallace. The inaugural BKRT was held in Barber, Comanche and Kiowa counties.
The Inman-based Kansas Sampler Foundation created the BKRT after ending the 28-year Kansas Sampler Festival.
“The purpose of the BKRT is to help the public get to know Kansas communities of every size," said Foundation director Marci Penner. "All we ask of the communities is to be good at being themselves. It’s like a big, tri-county open house.”
A guidebook has been created, businesses, organizations and individuals have made plans - however just keep those plans tucked away until September, when hopefully the emergency situation over the coronavirus is over and people can travel once again.
For more information go to bigkansasroadtrip.com.
