BEATRICE, Neb. — The public is invited to a presentation at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Heritage Center Theater, as they play the PBS documentary, “Boss: The Black experience in Business.”
This documentary details 150 years of African American entrepreneurship in the United States, and highlights the ingenuity and courage displayed in the pursuit. One of the Entrepreneurs featured, is Ida B. Wells-Barnett. Ida B. Wells-Barnett was an educator, writer, and early leader in the Civil Rights movement. Wells-Barnett used her newspaper and journal articles to articulate the horrors of lynching. She was active in the women’s suffrage movement and articulated her belief that African American’s should head to the American West.
Then join us Sunday, February 23, at 2:00 PM at the Education Center as Dr. Rick Edwards will host a special presentation on Black Homesteaders of the Great Plains. Over the past several years, Homestead National Monument of America and Nicodemus National Historic Site have partnered with the Center for Great Plains Studies on the Black Homesteader Project. This project sought to learn, preserve, and share the story of African American homesteaders of the Great Plains. The project had case studies in six key communities: Blackdom, New Mexico; Dearfield, Colorado; DeWitty, Nebraska; Nicodemus, Kansas; Empire, Wyoming; and Sully County, South Dakota. After years of research, that project is now completed! Please join us at the monument to learn more about this previously underrepresented part of American history.
Remember, Homestead National Monument of America has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2020. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNM) and Facebook (Homestead National Monument of America).
