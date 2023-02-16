The story of the Underground Railroad is one filled with sorrow, hope and freedom.
The Underground Railroad was an intricate path of travel designed to bring slaves from the southern states to northern territory and freedom from their lives of bondage. Because the path was so treacherous and many times led to capture, torture and death, the slaves and northern abolitionists had to develop a variety of ways to communicate the path and where a safe haven could be found on the Underground Railroad.
One of those methods of communications was through a specially designed quilt.
Janice Lane, a member of the 2nd Baptist Church — where a special Black History exhibit is open to the public, shared about a piece of unique history that was created by church member Ann Thompson.
It was a quilt. Not just any quilt, but a story of freedom.
Lane said that when slaves were searching for a way to escape their lives of bondage from southern plantations and travel north to freedom, they followed the Underground Railroad. However, the signs to lead them to the stations of safety along the way couldn’t be obvious. So the slaves — and abolitionists, which were people against slavery — helped create a series of quilts that provided directions to the safe havens.
“They would hang a quilt out — it just looked like they were airing it out. And the slaves would know which way to go based on what the quilt looked like,” she said. “One quilt might lead you into the woods, or another on a sailboat, or this one is the Bears Trail.”
Thompson created a quilt that had squares from many such quilts of freedom and this is on display at the Black History exhibit that is open to the public at the 2nd Baptist Church.
Along with a quilt, is a display detailing the story of the quilt and the Underground Railroad. See attached photo to match the details with the quilt square.
Story of the
Underground Railroad
”The Monkey Wrench turns the Wagon Wheel toward Canada.
With help from Jesus, the Carpenter, follow the Bears’ Trail through the woods.
Fill your Baskets with enough food and supplies to get you to the Crossroads.
Once you get to the Crossroads, dig a Log Cabin in the ground.
Shoofly told us to dress up in cotton and satin Bow Ties.
Follow the Flying Geese and Birds in the Air, stay on the Drunkard’s Path.
Take the Sailboat across the Great Lakes to the North Star above Canada.”
The Underground Railroad quilt is just one of many great pieces of history on display at the church in its fellowship hall. Lane, and fellow church family members Terri Combs and Carol Gamble visited and touched on details of many of the items on display.
Another interesting display was The Negro Motorist Green Book, written by a postman — Victor Green — from New York in the mid 1930s. The Green Book was also a guide for Blacks to find safe places to stay while traveling. There were two locations listed in Hiawatha — 202 Pottawatomie and 1014 Shawnee.
“It showed places where they could stay, or stop for a sandwich,” Lane said. The first Green Book was 25 cents, then it went up to 75 cents.”
Gamble added that Green’s lifelong dream was that blacks could go to anyplace and be safe.
Each of the ladies had some family history that also served as part of the display. Combs is related to John McLendon and a photo collage of him and her family members was on display. McLendon was a native Hiawathan who went on to play basketball at the University of Kansas and was a pioneer for breaking down racial barriers in the sport. McLendon, who died in 1999 at the age of 84, was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor in 1979.
Other displays included some history of the church — which just celebrated 136 years. A minister travels from Kansas City area for services three times a month — the second, fourth and fifth Sundays at 11 a.m. — but there are church leaders based locally — including Lane’s husband, Harold.
The ladies reminisced about the church from when they were young — describing the old parsonage that stood on the lot just north in the block that also has Starr Park and the days of the outhouses.
“Prior to building this annex, we would have to go to cousin Meryl’s to go to the bathroom,” Gamble said.
The ladies talked about the Buffalo Soldiers, the Underground Railroad caves and local safe spots, the community of Grasshopper — a small black community in the mid 1800s near Powhattan — black inventors and much more.
“It’s not just Black history, it’s American history,” Lane said.
The Black History Month exhibit is open to the public from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the church, located at 308 S. 9th., Hiawatha. Everyone is welcome.
