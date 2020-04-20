KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Community Blood Center (CBC) is calling for individuals recovering from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma to help treat other patients with advanced illness. In the treatment, known as convalescent plasma, the patient is transfused with the donor’s plasma with the goal of using the donor’s antibodies to help clear the virus more rapidly and help decrease the need for ICU beds and ventilators.
CBC is working to increase the nation’s supply of convalescent plasma by collecting donations from those who have recovered from COVID-19. CBC will collect, process the plasma for infusion, and maintain a bank for hospitals to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.
“As the pandemic impacts communities across the country, we are working to build a robust supply of convalescent plasma that can be used to treat patients who are severely ill,” said Christopher D. Hillyer, MD, President and CEO, of New York Blood Center. “We’re asking eligible individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to come in and donate so that we can serve hospitals nationwide and treat as many patients as possible.”
Donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 and be symptom-free for 14 days. One donation can be used to treat two to three patients struggling with severe cases of COVID-19. Interested donors can sign up at savealifenow.org/cpdonor.
To learn more about CBC’s efforts to collect convalescent plasma, please visit https://savealifenow.org.
