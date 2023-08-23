top story Blood Drive set for Aug. 29 at Fisher Center Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Aug 23, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital is sponsoring a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Fisher Center.The blood drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. at 201 E. Iowa. Appointments are preferred. Book your appointment at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: TU.For additional details contact Emily Scribner at 785-742-6229 or escribner@amberwellhealth.org.Give blood and get a free or discounted beverage from a participating pub or brewery or a KC Royals/Community Blood Center T-shirt while supplies last. More from this section Hozier's Latest Album 'Unreal Unearth' Praised by Book Lovers on TikTok Rahul Gandhi Takes Bike Tour In Ladakh, Pays Tribute To Father Rajiv Gandhi NY: Pay the Writer Broadway Opening Night - 47885817 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News From the Cheap Seats: What to watch for in Chiefs' preseason finale Suicide Prevention Month Blood Drive set for Aug. 29 at Fisher Center Hawks hold scrimmage with season around the corner Stover's arraignment postponed until October Reuben Ironhorse-Kent Art and Cultural Presentation at Bethany Church New county clerk sworn in More ARPA approvals come from County Commissioners Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHealth Alert Wichita: Marijuana smoke is not safe. Doctor Explains21-year-old Horton man charged with rapeJudge allows transgender Kansans to intervene in Kobach’s driver’s license lawsuitHiawatha Municipal Court‘Save Canada’: Traveler stops in Kansas to advocate for freedomCheer team members make All AmericanStover's arraignment postponed until October‘A new type of candidate’: Kansas education groups worry over school board racesHiawatha PoliceReuben Ironhorse-Kent Art and Cultural Presentation at Bethany Church Images Videos CommentedThese Are the Top 3 Issues Drivers Have on the Road (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.