Blood Drive

Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital is sponsoring a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Fisher Center.

The blood drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. at 201 E. Iowa. Appointments are preferred. Book your appointment at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: TU.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.