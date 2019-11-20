A "Chiefs" Blood Drive is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Fisher Center.
All presenting donors will receive a free Chiefs T-shirt at the Blood Drive, which is from noon to 6 p.m. that day at the Fisher Center, 201 E. Iowa. Hiawatha Community Hospital is sponsoring this event.
Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: TU.
For additional details contact Cathy Clark at 742-6579 or email cclark@hch-ks.org.
