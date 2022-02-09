Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital is sponsoring a Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Fisher Community Center.
The Blood Drive is from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments are preferred and masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status. For a full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, visit savealifenow.org/coronavirus.
Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: TU. For additional information contact Betty Tinker at 800-725-6791 or bat@cbckc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.