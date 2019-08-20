The Community Blood Center is sponsoring a blood drive for the Hiawatha Community Hospital and community on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The blood drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fisher Center, 201 East Iowa. Book your appointment at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: TU.
For additional details contact Cathy Clark at (785) 742-6579 or cclark@hch-ks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.