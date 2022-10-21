Lucy Grothusen, center, prepares to cut the ribbon on her new business Blue Moon in downtown Hiawatha. She is joined by fellow business owners Jackie Jones of Jackie O’s Nail Trix at far left, along with Nicole Melillo of Space of Love. Also pictured at far right is Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer.
Blue Moon celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Monday, Oct. 17.
This unique boutique is in a newly renovated storefront located at 119 S. 6th St., Hiawatha. The interior style of the boutique is elegant with an eclectic vibe and vintage feel — all styled by owner Lucy Grothusen.
Inside the store you will find a vast array of items including women’s clothing, crystals, incense, live plants, jewelry, glass decor, and accessories. Blue Moon provides a new and unique shopping experience with a metaphysical flair that encourages shoppers to discover something different.
Grothusen also owns and operates the Beaux Cheveux salon in downtown Hiawatha. She came up with the idea to open Blue Moon when she realized she needed additional retail space. Grothusen bought the storefront in the summer of 2021 and had to completely renovate the building due to water damage. After over a year of hard work, she is finally ready for the community to enjoy her boutique, with an open date Nov. 1.
When asked, Grothusen says her goal is to offer what no one else does in Hiawatha. She said all of the products sold in the Blue Moon boutique will be of high quality with the majority made here in the USA! The store hours have not yet been established, but shopping by appointment will soon be available. Follow the Blue Moon Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and exciting product reveals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.