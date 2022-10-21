Blue Moon

Photo By Joey May

Lucy Grothusen, center, prepares to cut the ribbon on her new business Blue Moon in downtown Hiawatha. She is joined by fellow business owners Jackie Jones of Jackie O’s Nail Trix at far left, along with Nicole Melillo of Space of Love. Also pictured at far right is Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer.

 By Joey May

Blue Moon celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Monday, Oct. 17.

This unique boutique is in a newly renovated storefront located at 119 S. 6th St., Hiawatha. The interior style of the boutique is elegant with an eclectic vibe and vintage feel — all styled by owner Lucy Grothusen.

