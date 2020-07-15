Superintendent Lonnie Moser shared his takeaways from the state’s suggestions on re-opening schools with the Hiawatha School Board at Monday’s meeting, with a heavy focus on the still-uncertain near future.
Moser stated that he would meet with administrators to begin decision-making processes, and then the work would go to several committees that will work to finalize the district’s plan that will be submitted to the School Board and then the state for approval.
As things stand today, it appears that the school year will start on-site with new day-to-day protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19, as long as there continue to be low community restrictions. Moser said the use of masks will be a part of the discussion that committees must have. Work will be done to limit crowded hallways and gathering areas, while cleanliness and social distancing will be focus areas. The district will be assisted in planning and in response to any setbacks by local health departments.
Three different phases are possible, with phase one being on-site education, phase two being a hybrid plan with students rotating days or half days, and phase three is online. The school must provide an online option for families that do not feel safe sending their kids to school, and administration will be available to meet with parents interested in this. Moser did note that any online learning will not look like the method used to finish out the school year.
Moser mentioned a few other topics that will need to be addressed, but with no set solutions at this point. Transportation and food service will be important issues that must be addressed and will likely need revamping to fit suggested guidelines.
Extra-curricular activities are a popular discussion topic, and Moser said that he believes that KSHSAA will hold off on making any decisions until closer to the school year. He also stated that he believes that sports will be an all-or-nothing venture, as well as sharing the opinion that moving fall sports to the spring would likely be seen as unfeasible by the State Athletics Association.
On a final note, Moser informed the board that he is set to join a County committee in charge of SPARK COVID-19 relief funds. Some of the $2 million slated for Brown County will likely go to the school, and the discussion at the board meeting mainly centered around temperature screeners for each school.
