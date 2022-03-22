The Hiawatha School Board discussed proposed changes to the handbook that included allowing students with live lice to remain in class.
The discussion came at Monday’s regular board meeting, after Superintendent Lonnie Moser introduced a couple changes pertaining to lice and over-the-counter medication for the board members’ consideration. He wanted them to review the changes and be prepared to vote next month.
Board member Ian Schuetz said he wanted to delve into the subject of the lice a little more and get that information out to the public in order to hear feedback. The district’s current policy calls for students with live lice to be sent home for treatment, while students who have nits only can stay.
Schuetz said he felt it was a legitimate concern that some students would be sent home to irresponsible parents who would neglect to treat the live bugs. He felt that whatever the school district could do to mitigate the issue would be more helpful. Moser said the district does have ability to treat students for lice, with parental permission, but that could become a personnel availability issue.
Board member Jacque Kerl said she didn’t feel it was the school district’s responsibility to treat students and instead felt the school should promote education of what not to do in order to keep any lice spreading at a minimum – such as not sharing caps or combs.
“I feel it’s a little less cut and dried than just trading stocking caps and combs,” Schuetz said. “Because there’s kids who don’t do that and get some sort of incidental contact and still bring it home. There’s short-haired boys who get it and I don’t think they are trading stocking caps.”
Board member Amy Kopp said she had looked up information on the Center for Disease Control site and noted that lice do not jump, they crawl. She said she felt it wasn’t being spread through incidental contact and it was more important to keep kids in the classroom.
“They are not missing out because of the lack of their parents doing their job,” she said.
According to the CDC, lice are most commonly spread by head-to-head contact, which can occur at school, at home and elsewhere – such as through sports activities, playground play and other areas.
Although not as common as head-to-head contact - head lice can be spread by sharing clothing or belongings. This happens when lice crawl, or nits attached to shed hair hatch, and get on the shared clothing or belongings. This can also include coming in contact with a bed, couch, pillow or carpet recently in contact with an infested person.
Lice and nits will die if separated from their host, however the CDC said adult head lice can live a day or so off the human head without blood for feeding.
Moser said he could have the nurses attend next month’s meeting to answer any questions the board members may have before voting on any changes to the handbook.
In other business:
* Following an Executive Session, the School Board approved the resignations of several staff members - including elementary principal Paul Carver - effective at the end of the year. Resignations of Cathleen Grissom (HES Teacher), Gary McCown (HHS Social Studies), Carl Parman (HHS Weights and PE Teacher) were also accepted.
The board also moved to extend offers of employment at the elementary school to Kelsey Hubin and Ariel Blanton.
In another motion concerning staff changes, the board voted to hire Michael Downard as HHS P.E. Teacher. Downard has been a Special Education teacher at the high school, along with head football coach last several years.
The board also approved to extend administrative contracts through 2023-2024 school year for Lori Fordyce (HHS Principal), Josh Mosher (HHS Assistant Principal), and Kyley Gatz (HMS Principal).
All votes were unanimously passed, 7-0.
* Superintendent Moser told the board that this was the season for filling open positions and shared findings from a state survey on teacher retention. He said one out of every five teachers will leave the profession to pursue another career. Moser said this is a nationwide trend in millennials and most districts do not find those teachers willing to stay for 30 years any longer.
Recruiting has been a challenge and Moser said school administration has to go to out of the box thinking. He referenced the district's middle and high school music programs - band and vocal - whose teachers left the position last spring. He said he had to get creative with searching to find replacements and went to two people who were musicians, both with performance degrees - but did not have teaching credentials. Both were hired for the positions and are currently teaching while completing a transition to teaching degree program. Moser said this has been a big success.
* The board discussed setting a work session for long-term goal setting sometime at the end of May or early summer. Board members were asked to review their schedules and get back to Moser.
* The board heard from Superintendent Moser and Jean Brintnall about the school accreditation process.
* District Maintenance Director Chris Morey reported that upgrades had been made to the ag department's greenhouse and an alarm had been installed that would alert the instructor if the temperature fluctuates outside of a specific degree variation.
Morey also told the board members that maintenance had checked on Hawthorne House and there were no issues from winter except a little moisture in the basement, which was to be expected. He said water had been shut off, but gas and electric were still on. The board was reminded by Board President Tom Simmer that they needed to determine a long-term plan for Hawthorne House as well.
Morey said the new control system for the HVAC was to finally be installed within two weeks and said the delay was due to shipment of supplies needed.
*The board members were also scheduled to have a facility tour of the district starting at noon on Wednesday - following a lunch at the high school. The board will reconvene back at the board office to review capital improvement projects and discuss any concerns.
* The board voted to purchase a new bus for approximately $106,000 to replace an older one. The bus replacement is on a year to year rotation and this was skipped last year. Moser told the board members the new bus was a little more expensive but also offered an under-carriage storage area that would be more ideal for equipment for teams traveling to games.
* April Swartz with Varney & Associates reviewed the district's audits and said they went very smooth. She said that due to COVID relief funds, it had been necessary to perform two audits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.