The Hiawatha School Board met for regular session and a public hearing to republish the 2022-23 budget.
The need to republish the budget came due to a change in at-risk funding within the district. There will not be a tax increase, according to Superintendent Lonnie Moser. He said it allows the district more flexibility to recapture additional funds.
The new proposed budget would be published in the Hiawatha World. It was approved by the board to approve the new budget.
In regular session, Board President Ian Schuetz had several comments during his session of the meeting. He began by acknowledging the unexpected passing last week of Steve Lock, a longtime school board member who served 16 years before stepping down in 2015.
“His tenure on overlapped mine by a couple of years and I always respected his knowledge and dedication to our school district,” Schuetz said. “He was a valuable member of our school board, as he was our community. He will be undoubtedly be missed by all those who knew him. I know the district joins me in offering our sympathies to his wife Linda, their boys, and their family.”
Schuetz also wanted to express his disappointment and frustration with the Kansas Department of Transportation for its reversal of a decision to allow the city to repair the stoplights at First and Oregon streets.
“This will make traffic along first street through the intersection unrestricted, which is exactly what the agency has said it wanted from the beginning,” he said. “Whether it’s actually to gain 4 blocks of unfettered traffic flow between Iowa and Oregon street, as they would tell you, or to reduce responsibility and free up their budget, as I am more inclined to believe, the reality is that abandoning 4 way control of that intersection means that we will fail meet the standard of traffic safety we have given our students since our high school was put in its current location 50 years ago.”
Schuetz went on to state that the intersection of First and Oregon Streets serves as the primary entrance to the high school, as well as a main route to the middle school.
“Twice a day, 5 days a week, that intersection becomes a gauntlet of hurried, inexperienced teenagers contending with everything from distracted parents trying to deliver or retrieve kids to semis loaded with grain to school buses to tractors. The traffic lights have always helped to rein that in,” he said. “Regardless of what total traffic numbers look like, these signals serve a critical role in providing safe access to and from our schools — morning, afternoon, and sometimes night. This should be abundantly clear to anyone who wants to understand the reality of the situation.”
Schuetz said that despite traffic studies and KDOT’s other reasons, he believes the state department had to willfully turn a blind eye to the practical effect this decision would have on Hiawatha schools and students.
“There is no question that this stubborn and callous decision by the Kansas Department of Transportation will create a significant safety risk for this community, and it will be our youngest and most vulnerable drivers on which it will have the greatest impact,” Schuetz said.
In closing for Schuetz’s comment section, he addressed recent public comment and a patron’s failure to adhere to the guidelines for public comment.
Schuetz noted that at the May meeting, a patron failed to yield to the time limit for public comment — even after being asked to do so repeatedly by Jim Robidoux, vice president of the board presiding over the meeting in Schuetz’ absence.
Schuetz noted he is an adamant supporter of public comment and feels it is a critical aspect of good governance for people to easily and publicly address elected bodies.
“Also, whether it is warranted or not, this board cannot ban an individual from speaking,” he said. “We can make it harder for everyone to speak, or we can do away with it all together, but we can’t single out any one person for a long term revocation of the privilege. Public comment is too important to give up on for a minority who won’t follow the rules and I refuse to do so. However, speakers must respect the rules of the house — I say lobby to change them if you find them to restrictive — but respect them as they stand. If not for us up here, then for your fellow patrons.”
Going forward, Schuetz noted that in the case of an unruly speaker, the board will institute the following policy: “At the discretion of the presiding officer, the meeting will be recessed, and the board will exit the meeting and wait in the hall. The offending party will be asked to leave and will be escorted out by law enforcement if necessary.”
“While this is being put in place to have a clear cut plan for speakers, we may also use this at other times, as needed, should the meeting be disrupted,” Schuetz noted. “I certainly hope we never need employ this procedure, but it is better to have a plan and not need it, than need it and not have it.”
Robidoux added he was troubled by a threat from the speaker — “Wait until the next meeting.” He felt the patron was disrespectful to the board. A Spanish teacher, Robidoux likened the speaker to students he has had to deal with and ask to leave the classroom if they are disruptive. He said those students are at times not reintegrated into the classroom until they not become disruptive.
He said hundreds of unpaid volunteers work to make this community better and he noted that there is no place for divisiveness and disrespect that “violates board policy.”
“When it violates board policy, I will stop it,” Robidoux said.
In other business:
- Following an Executive Session at the end of the meeting, the board voted to ratify the Master Teacher Agreement for 2023-24. Approximately 3.5% was added to the base. The new base is $44,140 (was 42,640) — representing a $1,500 increase to the base.
- The board voted in new officers for the fiscal year 2023-24: reappointed Ian Schuetz as president and Jim Robidoux as vice president — both for second consecutive year.
- The board recognized instructors Ashley Olson and Darin Arment, based on nominations.
- The board voted to grant authority to the superintendent to close the fiscal year including transfers of $1,162,071 to at risk from the general fund and $302,359 to at-risk from the LOB and $1517 to bilingual to the LOB.
- The board voted in a curriculum request from HHS Principal Lori Fordyce — an on-line course “Introduction to Officiating,” a new class at the high school. Students can take this during guided studies as a .25 credit for sports. She said it is endorsed by KSHSAA and has obtained a grant to help off-set the cost. She said there is a shortage of registered officials and they are actively recruiting younger people. She noted it does not take the place of the KSHSAA test, but it helps prep students.
- The board reviewed some potential handbook changes with each of the building principals. Some changes included absentee policies as well as discipline addressing cell phone and smartwatch usage. Other discussions included underage dates for prom and afterprom. Board members also addressed publishing the Honor Roll, stating that other schools did that. Superintendent Moser said they could add that to permissions signed by parents during enrollment.
Board member Tom Simmer brought up the valedictorian and salutatorian that other schools have, rather than the cum laude recognitions and just a guest speaker. He said he would prefer to have the valedictorian and salutatorians recognized.
Moser noted that sometimes there are numerous students with the same GPA, which could present problems. He asked about potentially having the Governor’s Scholar — the top one in the class — speak and be recognized.
Simmer noted that graduation was only 40 minutes and added giving students an opportunity to speak would be a nice gesture. It was the general consensus of the board to pursue having the Governor’s Scholar be recognized as a speaker at graduation. If there would not ever be a Governor’s Scholar recipient, then they advised that the board work with Fordyce to determine another student speaker.
Policy adjustments will be addressed again at the July meeting.
- Superintendent Moser updated the board on district capital projects. He mentioned that striping is done on the HHS track and the project is completed. He said construction crews had started on West Campus update with a target project completion date of July 31.
He said there had been discussion of high school storage and cleaning out lockerooms. He said lockerrooms and storage rooms are being cleaned out. He said lockers did need some improvement as well and he planned to address that.
He said the high school gym work will be getting underway later this month for complete refurbishment of the seating with a target completion date of late August.
Moser said there would be some upgrades in the elementary school kitchen this summer as well as new flooring in certain areas.
The board moved to accept bids from Froeschl Floors for $12,749 for elementary kitchen, $19,404 for high school science rooms and $2,175 for middle school staff restroom.
- The board reviewed and accepted a bid for HMS laptops. The board accepted a bid from DCW for $28,296.17 for new laptops.
- During Superintendent Moser’s report, he discussed the First and Oregon stoplights and mentioned he would continue to meet with city officials to discuss alternative routes. He said he wasn’t ready to give up yet and didn’t think the city was either.
Fordyce noted that HHS was designated as a Kansas State All-Star school based on approved criteria.
Moser also reported on summer school numbers and said they weren’t quite what the 2022 summer was and noted that next summer would be the last summer to offer the current summer program that was implemented after the pandemic with Esser funds.
He discussed a need for a new van after a recent fire destroyed one of the district’s minivans. Moser said they were researching options. He said they would need to replace it by basketball season as larger vehicles are typically taken to fall sports.
Moser updated on the Hiawatha Sports Complex facility, which the school leases for use from teams. He provided a spreadsheet on school usage.
He also updated the district is working with the police and sheriff’s departments on school safety. There was discussion of vandalism in the HHS bathrooms and board members discussed security measures to help deter this.
- The board held discussion on dwindling numbers for boys and girls tennis teams. There was discussion on polling numbers for spring boys tennis — it was noted there was not a girls team last fall. It was noted that there wasn’t any opportunity to coop with another local school as not many had tennis — only Sabetha offered for girls and Perry offered teams.
It was moved and seconded by board members to discontinue with both boys and girls tennis teams due to lack of participation, facilities and coaching staff. During discussion, board members Amy Kopp said she felt they should table a month and reach out to students and parents to see if there was any interest for teams for next year. The board voted to table it.
- In a Special Education report, more paras are needed and summer school is underway.
- Following an Executive Session on non-elected personnel, the board voted to accept the resignations of Josh Mosher as HHS AD/vice principal and Christy Waggoner, HHS counselor and voted to hire Kelly Meyer as HES/HMS library para, Jeanette Russell as HES para; Courtney Brockhoff as JV volleyball coach, Zach Nelson as HMS PE teacher for 2023-24 school year.
The board went into a final Executive Session on confidential student matters, after which the board voted to accept an early graduation request.
