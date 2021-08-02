LAKE OF OZARKS, Mo. - The body of a missing Elwood man has been recovered after being reported missing over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the body of Cornelious Anderson, 20, of Elwood, was recovered near near the 7.5 mile mark of the main channel at the Lake of the Ozarks. It was reported by security of Shady Gators to the MSHP that Anderson entered the water and did not resurface.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with search efforts for Anderson, who was a graduate of Riverside High School.
