Another year of giving has provided another outstanding event for the Children's Miracle Network, as Hiawatha Wal-Mart and the Brown County Bombshells united to put on the Third Annual Miss Miracle Maker Pageant and Car Show this Saturday.

This year's benefit again included the pin-up style pageant, as well as a car show and a food vendor to go along with live entertainment, with local artist Nirvana Hope performing.  Last year, Hiawatha Wal-Mart was brought in the second-most money for CMN in the region (out of over 100 stores across Kanas, Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa), raising $17,123.  The goal for this year is $20,000.  Other events are planned across the next month to raise money, along with the ability to round up to the nearest dollar on purchases at Wal-Mart, but the pageant was again the headliner of the effort, kickstarting the fundraising by bringing in $13,837, smashing the goal of $10,000, with the car show bringing in over $1,300 alone.

