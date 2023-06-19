Another year of giving has provided another outstanding event for the Children's Miracle Network, as Hiawatha Wal-Mart and the Brown County Bombshells united to put on the Third Annual Miss Miracle Maker Pageant and Car Show this Saturday.
This year's benefit again included the pin-up style pageant, as well as a car show and a food vendor to go along with live entertainment, with local artist Nirvana Hope performing. Last year, Hiawatha Wal-Mart was brought in the second-most money for CMN in the region (out of over 100 stores across Kanas, Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa), raising $17,123. The goal for this year is $20,000. Other events are planned across the next month to raise money, along with the ability to round up to the nearest dollar on purchases at Wal-Mart, but the pageant was again the headliner of the effort, kickstarting the fundraising by bringing in $13,837, smashing the goal of $10,000, with the car show bringing in over $1,300 alone.
The pageant featured three divisions, with the winners selected by a panel of judges. In the Little Miss Miracle Division (age 5 to 15), Little Miss Miracle went to Little Miss Zoey Dee (Zoey McClintock), with 1st Runner-up going to Little Miss Suze Cute (Morgan Sura) and 2nd Runner-up going to the event's first ever boy, Little Mister A Boy Named Sue (Coy Miller).
The age 16 to 39 division (the Miss Miracle Division) was won by Miss Sammi Ann (Sammi Farr), with 1st Runner-up going to Miss Susie Saloon (Susie Singleton) and 2nd Runner-up awarded to Miss Claudette (Lailah Tuttle).
Miss DeDe Dinah (DeDe Hathaway) picked up the win in the Miss Classic Miracle Division (age 40 and over). Duchess Cordelia DeVine took home 1st Runner-up, with Ms. Mella Butterfly winning 2nd Runner-up.
Each division also selected winners in the Miss Miracle Maker category, for the contestants in each division that raised the most money. Little Miss Annabelle Sunshine (Annabelle Wilson) raised $2,502 to earn the title of Little Miss Miracle Maker. Miss Sami Ann won the Miss Miracle Maker division again with her total of $1,316 raised. Miss DeDe Dinah was another multi-category champion, winning Miss Classic Miracle Maker with her total of $1,228 in fundraising efforts.
After helping put the event together the last two years, this is the first year that the local Wal-Mart branch's new CMN Champion and founder of the Bombshell's, Jaime Arnesen headed up the event from beginning to end. "It was such a fabulous day and the best turn out we've ever had," said Arnesen, adding, "I am absolutely in love with our amazing and supportive community."
Every Wal-Mart supports a local CMN hospital, with Hiawatha nearest to Stormont Vail in Topeka. The annual campaign runs from June 12th through July 14th each year. Arnesen has taken a special interest in the annual event since her 7-month old daughter had open heart surgery in 2019. "I can personally attest to the amazing contributions CMN makes to our community," said Arnesen, "I will always do whatever I can to pay it forward so this charity can continue helping other sick kids and their families through rough times."
Arnesen would like to thank sponsors Sabetha VFW, TikTok's BBW Bill, Cedar Hollow Barns, Senior Bombshell's Pat Sinning and Karen Snyder, Zach Farr, Pony Creek Customs, Metal Magic, LLC, Falls City Customs, Vintage Image, I Do Hair, Lacy's Crystal Creations, Hiawatha O'Reilly's Auto Parts, Done Dirt Cheap Auto Repair in Onaga, Mary Kay Consultant Cindy Alderfer, Village Sampler, Jr's Place Thrift Store, Pattie Hathaway Painting, Sidney's Photography, and S&S Ice Cream and Bait Shop. Also helping out were pageant and car show judges Andy Folkert, Marcia Madere, Ann Knabe, Ashlie Womack, Gary Beck and Jason Fry, along with CMN Committee members Sidney Shepard, Kaitlyn Thomas, Michael Fritz, Liam Jones, Cameron Spatz, Azra Ballman, Susie Singleton, Jodi Cooper and Gloria Lybbert.
