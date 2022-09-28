Book Club sets October meeting Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Morrill Public Library book club is meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.This month’s selection is “The Woman in the Library” by Sulari Gentill and the meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Morrill Library large meeting room on the lower level.Copies of the book may be available for check out at the library. Ebook and audio book are available with your library card at Hoopla.All are welcome to attend. More from this section Less Salt, More Whole Grains: FDA Updates Food Label Definition of 'Healthy' Kevin Hart says Will Smith and Chris Rock 'need time to recover' Prince George ‘warned classmates they better watch out as his dad will one day be King’ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Heritage Days brings back the ole' days Extra caution needed on Kansas roads during harvest Book Club sets October meeting Dog and Jog to benefit the Brown County Humane Society Chiefs suffer sloppy loss at Indianapolis with Bucs waiting Hiawatha Commission approves new firefighter Maple Leaf Festival brings in hundreds to downtown Hiawatha Museum features 'Ioway: Here to Stay' exhibit Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesContinuance granted in vehicular homicide caseHiawatha Municipal CourtSt. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accidentDowntown square comes to life with annual Maple Leaf FestivalJr.'s Place celebrates ribbon cutting under new ownershipWounded Hawks rocked at Clay CenterSearch warrant reveals drugs - leads to arrestsBowen, Vanessa M.Maple Leaf Festival brings in hundreds to downtown HiawathaBrown County murder case moved to federal court Images Videos CommentedEssay contests provide challenge for students (3)Irvin and Cleta Schwalm to celebrate 70 years! (1)Kansas GOP candidate Adkins lauds blueprint for slashing budget, tackling social issues (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.