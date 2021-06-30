BookPage is now available at Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha.
What is BookPage?
BookPage is a monthly publication that connects every reader with a book they will love. The editors evaluate hundreds of books each month in order to recommend only the very best titles, presenting a curated collection of informative, accessible book reviews, author interviews and special features.
BookPage covers all genres and categories, from mystery, historical fiction and romance to literary fiction, history, biography and lifestyles, as well as children’s and young adult titles.
Stop by the Morrill Public Library at 431 Oregon in Hiawatha to pick up your free copy of BookPage provided by Friends of the Library. The July issue just arrived. A limited number of Book Page will be available each month.
