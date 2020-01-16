The Hiawatha High School Booster Club is asking the School Board to consider improving the acoustics in the gymnasium at a cost between $30-$40K.
Troy Kolb and Chris Morey, representing the Booster Club, presented their case at Monday night's regular USD 415 School Board meeting. They said a recent study had been conducted on the sound system at the "Roundhouse" - the high school gymnasium and it was found the sound system was adequate - that it was the acoustics in the round gymnasium that caused so much reverb during announcing of games, or when using the microphone at such events as graduation.
Kolb said in the early days of the building, a large scoreboard hung from the center of the ceiling and there were thick banners that hung on the wall - both of these helped absorb some of the sound. However, years ago, the scoreboard was removed and in recent years the banners have been taken down.
Kolb said they had brought in two separate companies for bids on improving the acoustics. This would entail hanging around 100 large acoustic banners from the ceiling - roughly 2 inches thick and measuring 4 x 10 feet. These banners would be draped across the entire gymnasium - some hanging mere inches from the ceiling while others could be hanging 2 feet from the ceiling.
Kolb said both companies ensured this would help with the reverb in the gym - which is currently measuring at 9 seconds. One company - that bid around $40,000 - said they could cut the reverb up to 1.2 seconds. The other company - that came in with a bid of approximately $30,000 - said they could cut it to 5 seconds. The banners are available in multiple colors.
Kolb said he felt the 5 second reverb was acceptable and would still allow for some noise and excitement during games. He said this would add weight to the ceiling, however and recommended that a structural engineer look at it.
Board members were open to this idea and Board President Ian Schuetz asked about funding for the project.
Kolb said it was the opinion of the majority of Booster Club members that they request the district pay for this cost as a facility improvement through Capital Outlay funds.
Board member Dr. Pete Rosa' agreed with this suggestion, stating he felt it was the district's responsibility to make this improvement.
There were a few questions that need considered - is there a measurement to determine if this works and a guarantee that this will get the gym to the projected reverb? Also, it was recommended a structural engineer determine whether the ceiling would handle the load.
District Maintenance Director Matt Cluck was also at the meeting and said he definitely wanted to determine the load bearing on the ceiling, but also said wiring needed looked at throughout the ceiling as well, to make sure installation of the banners wouldn't interfere.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said if the board proceeded with the project, then money would have to be spent right away for an engineering inspection. Kolb said it was the opinion of the Booster Club to request this project begin right away. He said once they decide to order the banners, it would take six weeks for delivery and there is a two week installation period.
Board member John Wright reminded the board that University of Kansas students had conducted a study on the acoustics in the gym several years ago as part of a project. Their recommendations had been more extensive and included hanging down fire speakers and installing baffles on the wall.
"The cost was enormous," he said.
Board members agreed the estimated costs for the banners was more acceptable and it was the general consensus to move ahead into more fact finding with bringing an engineer on board to inspect the ceiling and meet with Cluck to make a determination on the project. Board members asked for an update at the February meeting.
