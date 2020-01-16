A new salon has sprouted up in Hiawatha, as Nikki Holder’s Branded Beauty opened its doors on Jan. 2 at 800 Oregon St., Suite A, just behind the Garden Branch of Citizens State Bank.
Members of the Hiawatha Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau joined holder on Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the business’s opening.
Holder was trained in cosmetology at the Regency Beauty Institute in Olathe, and worked most recently as Sisters Salon in Hiawatha. She has been in the business for 13 years and specializes in hair and nails. Holder says she intends to offer pedicures, which she has not done in recent years.
Branded Beauty will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with walk-ins welcome and weekend and evening appointments available. The salon can be reached for appointments at (785) 383-2116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.