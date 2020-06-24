The Bravos baseball team came out to Hiawatha for a busy day Monday and it wasn't to play ball.
The Bravos is a team based in Sabetha and Hiawatha and is part of the Mid Plains College Wooden Bat League. Other teams include the Topeka Golden Giants, Midwest A's, KC Monarchs and Baldwin City Blues.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions set by the Hiawatha City Commission, all of the Bravos games scheduled to be played at Paul Rockey Memorial Stadium at Noble Field were relocated to Somerset Park in Sabetha.
However, a dozen of the Bravos players are staying with host families in Hiawatha and several local businesses have provided sponsorship to the college club team that features mostly international players. Local players include Hunter Pavlish of Hiawatha and Austin Gerety of Seneca. Highland players Joel Valerio and Alejandro Pina are also playing on the team.
As part of a thank you to the area sponsors and communities that support them, the Bravos like to have community service days. This week, on Monday, the Bravos started with team photos and then individual photos sponsored by Tiff's Touch Photography. Pizza Hut of Hiawatha sponsored lunch and then the Bravos set to work doing some jobs around USD 415 School District.
The Bravos, no 2-3, kicked off their season mid-June and have already had two home games. The next home game is a doubleheader on Saturday against the Topeka Golden Giants at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Somerset Park.
Special sponsor of Saturday's event is Aflac - Lady of NE Kansas with some fun games, prizes and more. Also coming to Saturday's games will be ARCWild of Sabetha, with some interesting wild animals and information.
On Monday, catch the Bravos at home against the KC Monarchs with Ryan Meininger-State Farm as our special sponsor with cracker jacks and water bottles.
Admission is free. Follow the Bravos Organization on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.