The Bravos kicked off their game schedule in Hiawatha on Saturday with another home game Monday at Noble Park.
The Bravos Organization is part of the Midwest Plains college wooden bat league of Northeast Kansas and is based in Sabetha and the Hiawatha areas. Other teams in the league include the Midwest A's, Lawrence, Baldwin, Topeka and others.
The Bravos have been based in Sabetha the past few years and prior to that were named the Lobos. The Bravos were to have played in Hiawatha last summer, however COVID postponed that action until this year.
There are eight home games planned for Hiawatha, taking place at Paul Rockey Field at Noble Park. The games are free and the public is encouraged to come out and have some fun with the Bravos - many of which are players from countries such as Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Panama.
Local businesses have helped sponsor expenses for the team, including post-game meals, as players come to the U.S. looking for ways to continue playing through scholarships to colleges. Players also stay with area host families.
The Hiawatha sponsors for this year are Shirt Shack & Apparel, Dr. Jordan Haedt, DDS, BBCC Properties, Walmart, Rainbow Communications, Ryan Meininger State Farm, Aflac of NEK, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau. Other post-game sponsors include Shirt Shack, Ryan Meininger State Farm, BBCC Properties, Bibber BBQ, Rogue Street Tacos and Subway.
This past week, the Hiawatha Chamber sponsored Saturday's game and gave away free popcorn, with Subway also sponsoring a meal. On Monday, Shirt Shack & Apparel gave away cotton candy and sponsored pizza for the players following the game.
Upcoming games in Hiawatha include:
Friday, June 25
Monday, June 28
Thursday, July 1
Saturday, July 3 (fireworks to follow game)
Monday, July 5
Monday, July 12
The Bravos are also hosting an upcoming Youth Skills Camp from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15 at Somerset Park in Sabetha. The camp is for youth baseball and softball players - girls and boys age 8-14 - and is a fundraiser to help with travel expenses for the Bravos.
If anyone has any questions, wants to sign up for the Youth Skills Camp, or wants to volunteer to help in the press box as an announcer or scorekeeper for a game, or is interested in hosting a player for upcoming seasons message the Bravos Organization on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.