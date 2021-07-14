Bravos pitcher Samuel Mendez has been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers Major League baseball team.
Mendez, a 28-year-old student at Cisco College in Texas is from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic and was a semi-pro basketball player prior to playing baseball at Cisco. Major League Baseball scouts came to see him in the spring and Mendez was hopeful to be picked up.
However, he had almost given up - it was the third day of the draft this week and he stopped watching the website. It wasn't long before he received a text from a fellow Bravos player, who had been at the gym in Sabetha watching the draft.
Drafted - Milwaukee Brewers - Mendez was the 597th pick in the 20th and final round. His dreams come true.
Mendez was contacted shortly after the announcement by someone from the Brewer's organization, said Jobi Wertenberger, a Sabetha Elementary teacher who is Mendez' host father for the summer while he plays on the Bravos team. Wertenberger said Mendez's agent is finalizing his contract to determine which part of the Brewers organization he will play for.
Mendez is the oldest player to be drafted into the Major League Baseball team. This is the first season he has played for the Bravos - who plays games at Somerset Park in Sabetha and also at Paul Rockey Memorial Stadium at Noble Park in Hiawatha. The team is part of the Mid-Plains League - a summer wooden bat college league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.