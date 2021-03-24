The Bravos are returning to action with games slated to be played in Hiawatha this year.
The Bravos is a team that is part of the Midwest Plains College Wooden Bat league and is made up primarily of Latin American players - with many coming from Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and other countries. They are coached by Edgar Santos, a player at Ranger College in Texas and a native to Venezuela. Other coaches are Reiner Mendez, a player at Peru State College and Gianfranco Garlobo, an assistant coach at Peru State University.
Occasionally, a local player has been part of the team - last year Hiawatha's Hunter Pavlish played for the Bravos, along with Austin Gerety of Seneca.
The Bravos have been playing in Sabetha for several years and were scheduled to split games with Sabetha and Hiawatha last year, but COVID stepped in and games in Hiawatha were put on hold.
However, this year, the playing field is looking much better for COVID-related issues and the City of Hiawatha is planning a full slate of recreation for the summer - including eight Bravos games to be played at Paul Rockey Memorial Field at Noble Park.
The season kicks off in late May with some road games and the first home games are slated for the first week of June in both Sabetha and Hiawatha.
Games are free and open to the public and the community is encouraged to come out and support the Bravos. In fact, there are many opportunities to support them.
Local organizers are Joey May and Ryan Meininger of Hiawatha and Jo Grimes of Sabetha and the General Manager of the team is Paul Herl of Sabetha.
The program is also backed by the city's Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Department.
Organizers are currently looking for additional housing opportunities - in both Hiawatha and Sabetha as the teams will practice and play in both locations.
Host families would provide a home for 1-2 players for the duration of the season - which is around 8 weeks. They provide their own transportation and can help with meals, but host families are also helped to supplement with meals.
Organizers say they are still in need of host families in Hiawatha. Host families will bring the players into their home as part of their family for six to eight weeks, support them at games, and incorporate them into their family activities and meals. Players come with their own spending money and have some transportation, with the team providing other transportation, as well.
Other ways to support the team would be through financial contributions, such as sponsorships. Sponsors are recognized at games and can participate with fun activities during the Seventh Inning Stretch and other ways. The organization had many local business sponsors last year for financial and meal contributions.
The team is also looking for donations of air mattresses and bicycles for players, who will be performing community service projects around Hiawatha. Also sought are volunteers for scorekeepers and announcers at the home games, along with community groups or businesses to sponsor game meals.
If you would like more information about volunteering or hosting a player or providing an after-game meal can contact Joey May at Jeffmay77@yahoo.com. Anyone wanting to contribute financially can contact Ryan Meininger at ryan.meininger.fl2x@statefarm.com. Contact either for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.